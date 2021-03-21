Traffic fines to be issued at 20 Gurugram intersections

Gurgaon :

Those found violating traffic rules at these junctions would no longer go scot-free as per the law.





The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has installed CCTV cameras at these junctions in order to nab the traffic rule violators at these spots.





Under this initiative, the challans for traffic violations such as jumping traffic signals, zebra line crossing, driving without seat belts, pillion riders without helmet among others would be issued with the help of CCTV cameras if anybody is found breaking traffic rules.





The GMDA has designed zebra crossings and stop lines at all intersections of the district. After they are made, the challan for jumping the red light would be issued.





According to traffic officials, fines would be issued from April. Now the motorists must strictly follow the traffic rules while driving. If the rules are violated, they would be caught through the CCTV cameras.





The traffic officials informed that if any vehicle is found at or beyond the stop line, the CCTV cameras installed at the junctions would click their pictures. Shortly thereafter, the challan would arrive on the phone of the vehicle owner.





"Under the Smart City project in the district, CCTV cameras are being installed on the streets and squares of the entire city. It will help the district police to take action not only against traffic violators but also criminals and anti-social elements," K.K. Rao, Gurugram Police Commissioner told IANS.





"These cameras have been attached to the Integrated Command and Control Centre at the GMDA office at Sector-44 where the authorities and police personnel will monitor them," said a senior GMDA official.





These cameras are equipped with modern facilities which include -- scanning the number plate of the vehicles, measuring the speed of the vehicle, parking the vehicle at zebra crossing, detecting wrong parking and recognizing the face.