Veteran Trinamool MP Sisir Adhikari shows up at Shah's rally in Bengal

Kolkata :

"It is a fight for my self-respect. I have always been a fighter and will continue to do so in the time to come as well. We came from the footpath. I will only do what Suvendu will ask. I will fight to protect the honour of East Midnapore," said Sisir Adhikari.





Earlier, the senior Adhikari had met saffron party leader Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday. Mandviya visited Adhikari's residence to invite him to Shah's rally and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Kanthi in East Medinipur on March 24.





The BJP has pitted Suvendu Adhikari against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram Assembly constituency in the district.





The 294-member Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.