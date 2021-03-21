School Dropout Performs C-section With Shaving Blade, Woman-baby Die

Sultanpur :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS





In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old school dropout performed a 'caesarean section' on a pregnant woman with a shaving razor blade.





The woman bled to death and her newborn died a short while later, after Rajendra Shukla, 30, performed the C-section surgery on her with a shaving blade.





Rajendra Shukla, a Class 8 school dropout, was employed at the Maa Sharda Hospital in Saini village by Rajesh Sahni to perform surgeries at the facility.





A probe has revealed that Rajesh Sahni ran his unregistered facility with quacks and midwives. Meanwhile, the police have written to the chief medical officer to act against illegal clinics.





Both Rajendra Shukla and Rajesh Sahni have been arrested and booked following a police complaint by the woman's husband.





The incident, which took place on March 17, came to light when Rajaram, the woman's husband, filed a complaint that his wife and newborn child died due to medical negligence.





Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said, "We found that it was an unregistered clinic with no infrastructure to perform surgeries. Quacks used razor blades to conduct operations."





Baldiram SHO Amrendra Singh said when the woman went into labour, she was taken to a midwife who asked Rajaram to take her to a primary health centre in Deeh.





"There, an auxiliary nurse examined Poonam and told Rajaram to move her to the hospital as her condition was critical," he said, adding that Rajendra Shukla told Rajaram to take her to a district hospital as she bled profusely on the makeshift operation table.





When Poonam bled profusely at the operation table, Shukla told Rajaram to take her to the district hospital.





She was driven 140 km to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where she died.