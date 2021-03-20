Manipal Institute of Technology reports 12 more COVID positive cases in the last 10 days

Udupi District :

With these new cases the total number of cases since March 10 has risen to 110 among the students and their contacts outside the institution. The MIT campus was notified as a containment zone late on Wednesday evening and the health department is carrying out surveillance and contact tracing inside the campus. "We have detected a high positivity rate among the tests conducted on students and their contacts. We will continue tracing the contacts and step up surveillance to contain the spread. All the contacts of positive cases will be quarantined and tested," Prashant Bhat, nodal officer for COVID-19 in Udupi, said and added that a total of 750 tests were carried out among the students and their contacts, yielding a positivity rate of 14.6 per cent.





Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) said that now all the residents of the campus will be tested again by the district authorities. "We have allowed those students who had a negative COVID-19 test report to go home following directions from the district authorities. Those who wish to stay in campus can continue to do so," he added.