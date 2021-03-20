Sat, Mar 20, 2021

BJP releases chargesheet against previous Cong govt

Published: Mar 20,202106:53 PM by UNI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Puducherry on Saturday released a chargesheet against the previous Congress-DMK government headed by V Narayanasamy.

File photo
File photo
Puducherry:
Talking to news persons after releasing the chargesheet, party MP Rajiv Chandrasekeran, flanked with Puducherry Unit General Secretary Embalam R Selvam said, the previous Congress-DMK government was a total failure in all the aspects and it had failed to  fulfill 90 percent of the poll promises given to the people in 2016. 

Several textiles mills and other institutions were closed  generating unemployment, Mr Chandrasekeran said  Mr Narayanasamy  "cheated' the youths with the promise of jobs. 

The enhancement of power tariff, levying tax for garbage, enhancing   property tax and water charges are the achievements of the earlier Congress government, he added. 

The Special Component Plan (SCP) Funds  meant for the SC people was not utilized properly and thus 'cheated' them, the BJP leader said, adding that the Narayanasamy government  closed down  all ration shops in the UT. 

The fishermen of the UT were  cheated and the government had  failed to bring in new industrial units, the BJP MP said. 

He also said that since, the erstwhile Congress government had failed to implement  the Central government schemes in the UT, about  Rs.15000 crore  from the centre could not be utilised for the people. 

Since, local body elections were not held in the UT, the central funds could not be obtained  thus depriving the rural people  of their development, Mr Chandrasekeran added. 

In all, the previous Congress-DMK government alone is responsible  for the non-development of the UT, he said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations