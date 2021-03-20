BJP releases chargesheet against previous Cong govt

Puducherry :

Talking to news persons after releasing the chargesheet, party MP Rajiv Chandrasekeran, flanked with Puducherry Unit General Secretary Embalam R Selvam said, the previous Congress-DMK government was a total failure in all the aspects and it had failed to fulfill 90 percent of the poll promises given to the people in 2016.





Several textiles mills and other institutions were closed generating unemployment, Mr Chandrasekeran said Mr Narayanasamy "cheated' the youths with the promise of jobs.





The enhancement of power tariff, levying tax for garbage, enhancing property tax and water charges are the achievements of the earlier Congress government, he added.





The Special Component Plan (SCP) Funds meant for the SC people was not utilized properly and thus 'cheated' them, the BJP leader said, adding that the Narayanasamy government closed down all ration shops in the UT.





The fishermen of the UT were cheated and the government had failed to bring in new industrial units, the BJP MP said.





He also said that since, the erstwhile Congress government had failed to implement the Central government schemes in the UT, about Rs.15000 crore from the centre could not be utilised for the people.





Since, local body elections were not held in the UT, the central funds could not be obtained thus depriving the rural people of their development, Mr Chandrasekeran added.





In all, the previous Congress-DMK government alone is responsible for the non-development of the UT, he said.