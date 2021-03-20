SEBI's first Chairman G V Ramakrishna passes away

Chennai :

Mr Ramakrishna started his career as a biochemist at the Rockfeller Foundation doing research in haematology in Bangalore, joined the IAS in 1952 from Andhra Pradesh where he served in several capacities before become the Chief Secretary.





He was made SEBI Chairman in 1990 and held on the post till 1994.





He was also the first Chairman of the Disinvestment Commission.





Mr Ramakrishna had served the government in several other capacities both at the Centre and abroad during his more than five-decade career in public service.