LG wishes happiness for ever to people of Puducherry

Lt.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday wished 'happiness for ever' to the people of Union Territory on the occasion of International Happiness Day .
Puducherry:
She planted saplings inside the Raj Nivas campus to mark the occasion.
Today being the "World Sparrow Day", Dr Soundararajan placed cages for sparrows.
இன்று உலக மகிழ்ச்சி தினம்... நமக்கு மகிழ்ச்சியை தரக்கூடிய சிட்டுக்குருவிகள் தினமும்கூட ...— Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) March 20, 2021
மகிழ்ச்சியாக இருப்போம்... சிட்டுக்குருவிகளை பாதுகாக்கும் சுற்றுச்சூழலை பாதுகாப்போம்... #InternationalHappinessDay#SparrowDaypic.twitter.com/DgcSzGD8fG
Her advisers Chandramouli, Maheswari and Special Secretary Sunderesan are among others who were present on the occasion, according to a Raj Nivas communique here.
