Sat, Mar 20, 2021

LG wishes happiness for ever to people of Puducherry

Published: Mar 20,202104:15 PM by UNI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Lt.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday wished 'happiness for ever' to the people of Union Territory on the occasion of International Happiness Day .

Image Courtesy: Twitter - @DrTamilisaiGuv
Image Courtesy: Twitter - @DrTamilisaiGuv
Puducherry:
She planted saplings inside the Raj Nivas campus to mark the occasion. 

Today being the  "World Sparrow Day", Dr Soundararajan placed  cages for sparrows. 



Her advisers  Chandramouli, Maheswari and Special Secretary Sunderesan  are among others who were present on the occasion, according to a  Raj Nivas communique here.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations