Assembly Poll: Elect AMMK candidates, Dinakaran appeals to people

Puducherry :

Addressing a public meeting, after introducing the party candidates here on Friday night, Mr Dinakaran said the Congress as well as the BJP were 'cheating' the people of the UT on the statehood issue.





The BJP which was ruling the country for the last seven years had failed to initiate any steps to grant statehood for Puducherry.





Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also expressed his inability to do anything during the regime of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he claimed.





But the people should think whether Mr Narayanasamy did anything on the statehood issue when he was the Union Minister of state in the Prime Minister's office during the Congress-led UPA government, he said.





The DMK and AIADMK never opened their mouth on this issue, he added.





He said AMMK would strive to protect the rights of Puducherry and change the present situation of 'begging' with the Centre for funds.