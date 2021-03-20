NIA receives MHA notification to probe Mansukh Hiren's death

Mumbai :

An NIA officer in Delhi told IANS: "The agency has received a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case of death of Hiren. And we will soon register a case."

The official said that they are collecting all the documents related to Hiren's death from the Mumbai Police and ATS.

IANS had reported on March 17 that the case of the death of the Mumbai businessman will be transferred to the anti-terror probe agency.

The body of Hiren was found in a creek in Thane on March 5. Earlier Maharashtra's ATS was probing Hiren's death.

On March 3, the NIA had taken over the probe of the explosive laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. There was also a threat note in the vehicle.

The anti-terror probe agency arrested Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze on March 13. He was sent to NIA custody till March 25.