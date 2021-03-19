Shah to release BJP's Bengal manifesto on Sunday

New Delhi :

In a statement, BJP's national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said that Shah will be on a one-day visit to West Bengal on Sunday, where he will launch the party's manifesto and attend various other programmes across the state.





"Shah will address a public meeting at Pallighai school ground at Egra and later will chair a meeting with the district and divisional office-bearers of the party at Mecheda in Purba Medinipur district," the statement said.





It further said that the BJP leader will release the poll manifesto at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in the evening in Kolkata.





Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.