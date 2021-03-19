Kejriwal to address 'kisan panchayat' in Jind on April 4

New Delhi :

The party leadership claimed that Kejriwal's visit to Jind will be in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws. Sources, however, told IANS that his visit will also have political significance in terms of the upcoming panchayat elections in Haryana. Sources said the panchayat is being organised by the AAP's Haryana unit.





Haryana Aam Aadmi Party co-incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta talking to IANS said, "The agitation against the three black agricultural laws enacted by the Central government has come a long way. Farmers have been sitting at Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur and other borders for more than four months with their demands. Farmers have been on the roads fighting against these laws even in the coldest nights. Hundreds of innocent farmers have sacrificed their lives for their demands in this agitation."





Gupta said the Union Government enacted these anti-farmer laws without consultation with the farmers in an unconstitutional way. He added that the AAP has been relentlessly raising the voice of the farmers from Parliament to the roads. "Every single worker of the party has been engaged in the service of the farmers sitting on the border with their righteous demands," he added.





Gupta claimed that the party will also strategise its plan for further moves in support of the farmers who have been protesting at Delhi's three border areas - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - for around four months.





Sukhdev Nain, an AAP leader of Jind district, told IANS that the party has been preparing for 'gram panchayat' elections which are likely to be held in the next one or two months. "The event is being organised by the AAP's Haryana leadership in which party workers and people from various districts of Haryana will be participating. We have chosen Jind for this event because it has a two-fold significance -- Jind is located in the middle of Haryana and it has played a crucial role in the farmers protest," Kumar added.





He said that the party has planned to contest gram panchayat elections for which the party workers have been preparing for the last several months.





Thousands of farmers from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Delhi's borders for nearly four months, against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were passed by Parliament in September last year.