JK sees surge in Covid-19 cases

Jammu :

One death was reported during the last 24 hours.





An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 31 were from the Jammu division and 121 from the Kashmir division.





So far, 128,249 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 125,118 have recovered, and 1,979 people have succumbed.





The number of active cases is 1,152 out of which 268 are from the Jammu division and 884 from the Kashmir division.