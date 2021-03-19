Maha ATS may seek Vaze's custody in businessman's death case

Mumbai :

Official sources said that the ATS has collected sufficient evidences in the case for which Vaze's custody may be required and for this, it will approach the Special NIA Court.





Earlier on Friday, the ATS opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Vaze - currently in the NIA custody till March 25 - at a hearing before the Thane Sessions Court.





The anticipatory bail plea - which was filed by Vaze before his arrest and subsequent suspension - had come up for hearing on March 12 when the court declined any relief, but served notice to the state government and posted it for hearing on March 19.





After a brief hearing this afternoon, the Thane court has now posted the matter for further hearing on March 30.





The NIA is probing the SUV case involving the abandoned Scorpio found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home on February 25 along with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note, while the ATS is handling the Hiran death case.





Both the cases triggered a huge political uproar culminating in the shunting of the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh who was replaced by Hemant Nagrale, with speculation of more action expected in the next few days.