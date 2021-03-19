Fri, Mar 19, 2021

COVID-19: Fadnavis, Darekar get first vaccine shot

Published: Mar 19,202107:21 PM by PTI

Maharashtra BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar on Friday received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital here.

Image Courtesy: Twitter - @Dev_Fadnavis
Image Courtesy: Twitter - @Dev_Fadnavis
Mumbai:
They were administered the vaccine at the government- run J J Hospital. After the vaccination, Fadnavis and Darekar, who are leaders of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly and Council, respectively, appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated for protection against the virus.

 State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar have received their vaccine doses recently.

