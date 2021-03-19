Vijayan's anti-globalisation stand is laughable: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram :

"We were all laughing hearing Vijayan speaking to the media on the ill-effects of globalisation and liberalisation and then claiming to be the only state in the country which is fighting it. This could well go down as the biggest joke during the election time," said Chennithala.





Earlier in the day, Vijayan said, "Today there is a 'Kerala Model' tie-up between the Congress and the BJP which is now spreading canards against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The Left has taken an alternate route for overall development which is not what these two outfits did after the Congress started with the liberalisation policies and now followed by the BJP. We have taken a different route and hence these people are spreading canards against us, but the people of Kerala have seen what has happened in the past five years under our government."





Chennithala said if one looks into the various actions by Vijayan, one can really find out what Vijayan is. One of the misdeeds committed by him was to reveal all the health data of the people of Kerala to a US-based marketing firm 'Sprinklr' and all the rules are applicable in a court of law in the US only.





"He was getting ready to allow the opening of an office of multinational consulting company Price WaterhouseCooper (PwC) in the state. Then he went to the London Stock Exchange and rang the bell for listing of a masala bond of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which was followed by the literal sale of Kerala seas to a US firm," the Congress leader added.





"It's indeed laughable to hear Vijayan say his government is fighting globalisation and liberalisation by engaging in the above acts which is completely against the Communist ideology. On the eve of the elections, Vijayan is taking people for a ride," said Chennithala.