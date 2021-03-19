Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in Telangana in next 48 hours : Met

Hyderabad :

In a bulletin here, it said thunderstorm with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph od likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on March 22 and 23.





Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at Isolated places in Telangana on March 21.





Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, the bulletin said.





Dry thunderstorm along with lightning likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam during the next 24 hours and on March 21 and 22.





Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on March 23.





The highest maximum temperature of 38 degree celisus and 37.6 degree Celsius were recorded in Adilabad of Telangana and Anantapur of Rayalaseema on Thursday.





The lowest minimum temperature of 18.8 degree celsius and 17.5 degree Celsius were recorded in Medak of Telangana and Arogyavaram of Rayalaseema on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.





The maximum and minimum temperatures of 36.3 degree celsius and 21.5 degree Celsius were recorded in Hyderabad yesterday, the bulletin added.