31 pc PDS shops found with irregularities in Gujarat

Gandhinagar :

During the state-wide lockdown last year, hundreds of angry villagers were seen protesting across the state against the quality of food grains provided in PDS shops.





Replying to a series of questions asked by the Congress lawmakers regarding raids being conducted in the state and if any irregularities were found, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Jayesh Radadia admitted that irregularities were found in over 31% of the ration shops raided in the last two years.





The minister informed that in 2019 and 2020, a total of 28,341 ration shops were raided of which 8,814 shops were found to have irregularities. He also informed that a huge amount of grains was confiscated.





Radadia said that 5,96,781 kgs of wheat, rice and other grains worth Rs. 50,45,447 were confiscated. Also, the government had taken action against 6,870 shop owners of which 507 licenses to run the business were suspended and 108 licenses were cancelled.





In his reply, the minister also informed that a total of 1,432 cases were undecided.





The Congress pointed out that of the total irregularities found, the government did not take action against 1,944 shop owners or imposed any fine. The Congress alleged that the poor were deprived of quality food in these testing times and those accused are not being punished, due to the mismanagement of the government.