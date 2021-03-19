RSS didn't mark houses during Ram Mandir fund drive: Vaidya

Bangalore :

Addressing the media at the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting that was convened in Karnataka capital here, the Joint General Secretary said that the organisation believes that "those who contributed funds for the Ram Mandir are its own people and those who did not are also its own".





"We (RSS) never differentiated on any basis," he said while responding to a question adding that it might be the media's perception that the RSS marks houses, but that was not true.





The Sah Sarkaryavah added that the RSS launched a fund collection drive to reach out to people and not for funds alone.





"Lord Ram and his mandir are not under anyone's mercy, it would come up anyway automatically even if the drive was not launched. We launched this drive to reach out to people and convey the message of Ram Mandir and the reasons behind building such a magnificent temple (in Ayodhya)," he said.





He added that over 20 lakh Sangh workers reached 5,45,737 places across the country and through this drive the RSS was able to develop contacts with more than 12.5 crore families in the country.





"Our workers reached out even tiniest habitats situated in the most difficult of terrains in Mizoram, Andaman and Ladak with this drive," he explained.