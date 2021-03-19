Maha: Lawyer gets 10 years RI for trying to kill wife

Thane :

Special public prosecutor Hemlata Deshmukh told the court that Ahmad had married the complainant in October 2001.





The couple had three children. However, Ahmad used to beat the victim frequently over domestic issues, due to which she started living separately with the children.





She filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband, while he sought the custody of their children.





On February 11, 2010, when the victim was in the office of Ahmad's advocate for discussing the case, the accused came there and pulled out a gun. He tried to shoot her, but failed to do so as the trigger got struck, the prosecution said.





Later, he took out a dagger and inflicted multiple stab wounds on the victim in the presence of advocates from both the sides before fleeing from the spot.





The two lawyers rushed the victim to a hospital, where she recovered after treatment. Bhoiwada police later registered an offence against Ahmad under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).





As Ahmad was not present in the court when it delivered the verdict, the judge ordered issuance of non- bailable warrant against him.