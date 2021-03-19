58.7 percent people feel Yogi fulfilled pre-election promises: Survey

Lucknow :

According to IANS-CVoter Uttar Pradesh report card survey, the people of Uttar Pradesh to a question "just another year to go for the elections, do you think that the Chief Minister has fulfilled his pre-election promises", 58.7 per cent felt that he fulfilled his promises.





And 30.7 per cent felt that Yogi Adityanath has not fulfilled his pre-election promises in the state, while 10.6 per cent people said that they cannot comment.





After Yogi Adityanath, 30.4 per cent people in state felt that Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fulfilled the promises it made pre-elections while 63.4 per cent people felt that it did not fulfil the promises it made. And 6.2 per cent did not comment.





Meanwhile, 25.1 per cent felt that Congress fulfilled the promises it made to people pre-elections in the state while 65.8 per cent people felt that it failed to fulfil its promises and 9.1 per cent people said that they cannot comment.





The survey said that 23.2 per cent felt that Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) fulfilled the promise it made to people of the state while 60.5 per cent felt that it failed to deliver on its promises and 16.4 per cent said that they cannot comment.





The BJP came to power in 2017 in the state by winning 312 out of 403 Assembly seats. The Congress had won seven, SP 47, BSP 19 and the Rashtriya Lok Dal nine seats respectively in the state.





The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled early next year.