Andhra's active Covid cases rise to 1,795

Amaravati :

Thursday is the third consecutive day that the state logged more than 200 cases.





The new cases took the state's tally over 8.92 lakh, while 117 persons recovered from the virus to raise total recoveries over 8.83 lakh.





Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 63, followed by Guntur (24), East Godavari (23), Kadapa and Krishna (21 each), Kurnool (18), Anantapur and Visakhapatnam (13 each), Srikakulam and Vizianagaram (6 each), Nellore (5), West Godavari (3) and Prakasam (2).





East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.1 per cent, but it was still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.





Meanwhile, no Covid death occurred in the past 24 hours, keeping the state's Covid death toll at 7,186.