Editorial: Stirring up the PCM pot

Chennai :

They embark on after-school tuitions and tutorials right from an early age in the secondary classes, having trained their sights on the NITs and IITs. But now, in a move that has sent a shockwave of sorts, within the student community, and among academic circles, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), which is the regulator of scientific and technical education in the country has rejigged the eligibility criteria for engineering courses.





The body has now made PCM optional for Class 12 students keen on pursuing technical courses such as textile or agriculture engineering and biotechnology at the undergraduate level. The ruling comes with the rider that PCM remains mandatory for a majority i.e. 14 engineering subjects including Computer Science. The chairperson of AICTE Anil Sahasrabudhe, while releasing the handbook, had recently remarked that the emergence of new hybrid disciplines had necessitated this move. For instance, many engineering students keen on biotechnology had demanded that biology be introduced as a subject for a deeper understanding of their core discipline. Similarly, students who did not require knowledge or application of chemistry in the vocation they planned on pursuing could be given the option of dropping that subject. The stand of the AICTE is not binding on engineering colleges and state governments, at least for now.





It may be recalled that in January this year, it was announced that under the National Education Policy 2020, an Academic Bank of Credit had been proposed which would offer students and working professionals option for a flexible and liberal college education programme that would allow them multiple entries and exits into the programme, alongside choosing a combination of courses, best suited to their intellectual and vocational needs. The plan was to introduce this programme of credits in a phased manner across colleges and universities in the country. Now that the AICTE has taken a call to make PCM optional for specific engineering disciplines, the universities will need to begin reconsidering their admission criteria and cut-offs, as students in the highest percentiles, are usually at liberty to choose a course of their choice. Making PCM optional widens this pool and offers more students an option to take up courses that were until now out of reach for them. The AICTE has instructed colleges to offer suitable bridge courses, such as mathematics, engineering drawing, and physics to students coming from diverse backgrounds to help them satisfactorily achieve their learning outcomes.





The developments to bypass PCM are taking place at a time when the quality of graduates passing out of engineering colleges is being called into question. The 2019 National Employability Report for Engineers, a study which said about 80% of Indian engineers did not possess skills required to meet demands of employers. Experts have also called out the manner in which engineers employed in technical fields are compensated. The tendency of engineering graduates to seek an MBA in marketing or management is a direct fallout of the hefty pay-cheques earned by top B-school graduates.





De-prioritising PCM will also affect another special interest group in a big way – the coaching institutes, especially the likes of which are set up in far-flung places like Kota, which coaches as many as 1.5 lakh students every year for IIT-JEE and has turned into a cottage industry worth Rs 7,000 crore. If PCM becomes optional, it might signal the end of the road for many small-time coaching institutes once the quantum of aspirants for engineering entrances take a hit. But a small shakedown in the mode of technical education could well be just the need of the hour.