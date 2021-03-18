NIA charges 11 in New Delhi railway station gold smuggling case

New Delhi :

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has named Ravikiran Balaso Gaikwad, Pawan Kumar Mohan Gaikwad, Sachin Appaso Hasabe, Yogesh Hanmant Rupnar, Abhijeet Nand Kumar Babar, Avadhut Arun Vibhute, Saddam Ramjan Patel, Dileep Laxman Patil, Samadhan Shivaji Jagtap, Akshay Ramchandra Jadhav and Vishal Mahadev Shinde under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the charge sheet.





The NIA had registered the case relating to the seizure of 83.621 kg of smuggled gold at New Delhi railway station on September 16 last year.





During investigation, it was found that the 11 accused were part of a gang having international linkages for smuggling gold into India.





The official said that the probe revealed that the gold was initially smuggled into Assam's Guwahati and was on its way to the national capital for further delivery to gold dealers.