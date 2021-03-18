Customs Seizes 21 Lakh Pieces Of Peacock Tail Feathers Being Smuggled To China

New Delhi :

Customs officials have seized about 21 lakh pieces of peacock tail feathers at the Inland Container Depot here while they were allegedly being smuggled to China, officials said on Thursday.





The consignment, collectively weighing 2,565 kg and seized as ICD Tughlakabad, was misdeclared as PVC pipes, they said.





"The officials intercepted a container and seized 21 lakh pieces of peacock tail feather. They were being exported to China. The consignment was declared to have been carrying the PVC pipes," an official said.





Peacock tail feathers being smuggled out are suspected to be meant for medicinal purpose, he said.





The value of the seized peacock tail feathers is estimated to be about Rs 5.25 crore, he said.





The consignment was booked by a Delhi-based firm, the official said, adding that further probe was on to nab the accused.