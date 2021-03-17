Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Gurugram

Gurgaon :

The victim is a native of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh and currently resides in DLF Phase-3 in Gurugram with her grandparents.





The woman in her police complaint said she came in contact with the accused Adnan Khan two years ago on an online dating app. Adnan is a Delhi resident.





The complainant said she used to work in the garments business. Later, the accused had also joined her business and frequently visited her house.





"Adnan told me that he was unmarried and later on the pretext of marriage developed a physical relationship against my wishes for two years. I was unaware about his marriage and two children. After I came to know the truth, I confronted him but he beat me up and threatened me with dire consequences if I revealed the matter to anyone," the woman told the police.





"A case has been registered in the matter at DLF Phase-3 police station," said Subhash Boken, Gurugram police Spokesperson, adding that the matter is being investigated.