Baby girl born mid-air in IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight

''A baby girl was born mid-air onboard flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, traveling with us on the same flight,'' the airline's statement noted.





Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said. ''Both the baby and mother are stable,'' it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 AM and landed in Jaipur around 8 AM on Wednesday.