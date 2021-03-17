Plea against 'attempt' to remove temple signs from Mathura mosque

Mathura :

The plea was filed by a temple priest, apprehending removal of signs of the temple by office-bearers of the Shahi Idgah mosque, District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.





The court has entertained the application as part of a suit, demanding the annulment of a 1967 court ruling ratifying a land deal between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee, allowing the existence of the mosque near the temple.





The suit was filed by Pawan Kumar Shastri, the priest of the Keshav Dev temple on February 2. The next hearing in the case is on April 8.