MP: Collector Contracts Covid-19 After 1st Dose Of Vaccine

Jabalpur district collector Karmveer Sharma, who took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine last month, has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.





The collector took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 8 and had not taken the second dose, a district administration official said.





Sharma, on his official Facebook page 'Collector Jabalpur', informed on Monday that despite taking precautions, a ''minor slip led to the coronavirus infection''.





''This is my personal experience. Therefore, I appeal to the people of Jabalpur to follow coronavirus protocols without fail,'' he said.





Sharma also said the threat of the virus is not over until both the doses of vaccine are taken and a period of 15 days is completed after the inoculation.





''Till then, only masks will work as the vaccine,'' he said in his post.





Last week, a 48-year-old senior doctor with the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Jabalpur contracted COVID-19 despite taking both the doses of vaccine.





Some people close to the doctor had said she believed not wearing a mask after getting the second dose and lowering of guard may have caused the infection.





On Monday, 59 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur, an official said.





The district has so far recorded 17,070 COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths due to the disease.