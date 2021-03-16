BJP MLC says Vikas Dubey's kin being harassed, seeks CM's help

New Delhi :

BJP MLC Umesh Dwiwedi, who is also the president of the All India Brahminothan Mahasabha, has said that Deep Prakash Dubey , brother of Vikas Dubey, and his wife Anjali Dubey , were being implicated in false cases by the police.

The MLC has urged the chief minister to order an inquiry into the cases against the family members and ensure justice to them.

Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter in Kanpur on July 10 last year, a week after he and his men killed eight policemen in an ambush in Bikru village.

The police had launched extensive investigations against his family members and associates to unearth his financial dealings.