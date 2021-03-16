Over 30 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, highest so far

New Delhi :

The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has touched 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.





Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.





Of the cumulative 3,29,47,432 doses which have been administered till now, 2,70,79,484 beneficiaries received the 1st dose and 58,67,948 individuals have taken the 2nd dose.