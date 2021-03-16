Maharashtra: Fire at Shivaji Market in Pune, 25 shops gutted

Amajor fire broke in an old fruit and vegetable market in Pune early Tuesday morning, destroying at least25 shops, fire brigade officials said.
Pune:
There was no report of any casualty, they said.
The fire broke out around 4 am in the Shivaji Market, a popular establishment in the Cantonment area here in Maharashtra, a fire official said.
At least 25 shops were gutted in the blaze, he said.
''After receiving a call about the fire, we sent nine water tankers there and the blaze was doused in half-an-hour,'' Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department chief Prashant Ranpise said.
No one was injured, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.
