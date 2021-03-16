Goa CM urges for greater engagement of people for COVID-19 vaccination

Panaji :

The National Vaccination Day is observed on March 16 every year to convey the importance of vaccination to the entire nation.





''The #NationalVaccination Day spreads awareness about the importance of vaccination and improvement of health and well being. I urge greater engagement of the citizens of Goa around immunization of #COVID19 vaccine to protect and safeguard people of all age groups against the disease,'' Sawant tweeted.