Top Kannada Film Actor Shivarajkumar Meets D K Shivakumar Amid Speculation About Wife Joining Cong

Bangalore :

Amid talks that his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar may join the party, Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar met Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar on Monday.





The meeting comes following Geetha's brother Madhu Bangarappa recently announcing his decision to leave the JD(S) and join the Congress.





Madhu had last week indicated about his sister too, joining the Congress.





Geetha is the daughter of former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa and daughter-in-law of Kannada matinee idol late Rajkumar.





She had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga on a JD(S) ticket.





Asked about Geetha joining the party, Shivakumar said, "wait and watch", and he cannot speak on her behalf.





Not willing to disclose what transpired at the meeting, he said, "We have the highest respect for (Rajkumars) family.That family is an asset to the state and the nation.We have a personal relationship."