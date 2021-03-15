No Lockdown But Restrictions To Be Made Stricter: Maha Health Minister

Mumbai :

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said fresh lockdown is no answer to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, but restrictions will be made stricter.





Though the number of cases has seen a rise in the last few days, the mortality rate remains low, he noted.





Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new cases on Sunday.





"Lockdown is not an option but restrictions will be made more strict," Tope told reporters here.





As much as 85 per cent of new patients are asymptomatic and hence most of them have been advised home quarantine, he added.





"Tracking, testing and treatment is being followed. The number of tests has also been increased. Weddings and social gatherings are being restricted," he said.





"People should also observe self-discipline by ensuring physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly. Follow rules to avoid new lockdown," the minister said.





Vaccination drive in the state is also picking up and over one lakh persons are being given the dose daily, Tope said.





"There is no shortage of vaccines. All senior citizens should get vaccinated at the earliest," he said.