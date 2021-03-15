Conspiracies Can't Stop Me, Will Continue To Fight BJP: Mamata

Kolkata :

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is still recuperating from the injuries she sustained last week in Nandigram, asserted on Monday that she would continue her fight against the BJP "as long as her heart beats and vocal cords function".





The TMC supremo, who addressed two rallies in Purulia during the day, also said that no conspiracy or injury can stop her from taking forward her battle against the saffron camp, and said the BJP, despite bringing in leaders from Delhi, will cut no ice with the people of Bengal.





Banerjee, after filing her nomination in Nandigram on March 10, suffered severe injuries on her left leg, hips, arm, neck and shoulder as she fell down after allegedly being pushed by miscreants.





TMC leaders have claimed that BJP men orchestrated the attack, a charge denied by the saffron camp. The Election Commission has ruled that she suffered injuries following an accident, and not an attack.





"Wait for a few days, my leg will get better. I will see whether your legs get to move freely on Bengal''s soil," the chief minister said at Jhalda, in a veiled attack on saffron camp leaders.





The feisty TMC boss further claimed that "no other government in the world has done as much work for its people as her dispensation".





Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over rise in fuel prices and disinvestment of PSUs, Banerjee said, "Their (BJP's) prime minister cannot run the country, (he is) totally incompetent."





She further urged people not to cast their votes in favour of the Congress and the CPI(M), claiming that the two parties and the BJP are "all brothers-in-arms".





"On March 10, I sustained injuries on my body. Maybe, due to good fortune, I was saved. Some may have thought I will not be able to go out at all with my broken leg, but (for me) people's wellbeing is far more important than my own pain," Banerjee noted.





Taking potshots at the BJP for nominating sitting MPs from several assembly seats in Bengal, the chief minister, during her second rally in Balarampur, said many of them have done nothing for the welfare of the state, and sought to know if they would be "peddling lies and engineering riots" after the elections.





"Some of the 18 MPs nominated by the BJP have done nothing for the state. What they will do if they win the elections? Spread lies and engineer riots?" the CM, who addressed rallies sitting on a wheelchair, stated.





Mocking the BJP''s ''rath yatra'', Banerjee said that she has always known that chariots are taken out for Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings.





"Some BJP leaders are moving around in so-called ''rath'', but we have always known that Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings travel in chariots. Are they (BJP leaders) bigger than God?" she said.





Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over cancellation of his first public meeting of the day at Jhargram, Banerjee, insinuating that the rally was called off due to lack of attendees, said, "Had he requested, we would have sent some people to the venue."





Raking up the "insider-outsider" debate, she asked the Purulia administration to seal the interstate border, claiming that she has information that some people are planning to enter the state to create disturbances.