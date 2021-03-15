Mon, Mar 15, 2021

Jaish Commander Killed In Shopian Encounter

Published: Mar 15,202104:46 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A militant -- identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani of the Lashkar-e-Taiba -- was killed in the gunfight on Sunday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Srinagar:
In a major breakthrough, security forces killed Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Vilayat Hussain Lone in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, taking the death toll of the ultras in the three-day operation to two.

Lone -- alias Sajjad Afghani, who was one of the most-wanted militants in Kashmir -- was killed in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Rawalpora area where an anti-militancy operation was launched on Saturday, police said.

A militant -- identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani of the Lashkar-e-Taiba -- was killed in the gunfight on Sunday.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces for killing Afghani.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations