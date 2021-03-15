AAP raises 'delay' in Rani Jhansi flyover, BJP hits back with questions on Signature Bridge New

New Delhi :

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that despite the cost of completing the Rani Jhansi flyover increasing by a humongous 409 per cent, "the concerned commissioner isn't willing to reveal the names of the guilty officers and politicians". In response to this, the Delhi BJP asked as to how the budgeted cost of Signature Bridge rose from Rs. 887 to 1575 crores, who siphoned off the excess Rs. 688 crores and why it got delayed by over 5 years.





Bhardwaj questioned the "inordinate delay" in the completion of the Rani Jhansi flyover and demanded to know as to where exactly was the money spent. Bhardwaj said, "We had asked Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta these questions: Why did a flyover that was supposed to be completed in a mere two years, take 24 years for completion? Why did the cost of completion have to increase by a humongous 409 per cent to Rs 724 Crore, instead of Rs 175 Crore? “We were told a portion of the land belonged to the church. If that is the case, why was one Abhishek Gupta paid an amount of INR 27 Crore? I doubt that an Abhishek Gupta would be a padre in a church, or be a member of a Christian organisation.” Any land acquisition has to happen as per stated rules and there is a designated department to carry out such work, he said. “Why did the BJP leaders not let the concerned department do its work, and instead join hands with the engineering department? Why did it purchase private land and sell private land at its own rates?” he asked.





Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders feel that if they repeat a lie on daily basis people will believe it to be truth. For last few weeks, AAP leaders including Saurabh Bhardwaj have been raising objections towards land compensation payments related to North DMC's Rani Jhansi Road Flyover Project, he said.





He said it was “sad” that even after six years of being in power, Bhardwaj and other AAP leaders pretend they don't know that all land compensation claims in Delhi related to government projects -- be it of MCDs or Centre or Delhi government -- are heard, settled and paid by the Land Acquisition Collector of the Delhi government.





As per law, all claims of land acquisition compensation related to Rani Jhansi Road Flyover Project too were handled by the Land Acquisition Collector and “it would be practical if Saurabh Bhardwaj asks his Government's LAC whether he engaged any private person in land compensation matter.” The Delhi BJP spokesperson said the people want to know from Bhardwaj as to how the budgeted cost of Signature Bridge rose from Rs. 887 to 1575 crores, who siphoned off the excess Rs. 688 crores and why it got delayed by over 5 years.