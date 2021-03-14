Cong releases list of 86 candidates for Kerala polls

New Delhi :

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally, while Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has been fielded from Haripad Assembly constituency.





Sitting MP from Vadakara K Muraleedharan, who is the son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, will contest in Nemom, the only seat in the state currently represented by the BJP.





Kerala assembly poll will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will be on May 2.