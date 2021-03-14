Sun, Mar 14, 2021

Cong releases list of 86 candidates for Kerala polls

Published: Mar 14,202106:24 PM by PTI

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.

kerala congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran(Image: ANI)
New Delhi:
Former chief minister Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally, while Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has been fielded from Haripad Assembly constituency.

Sitting MP from Vadakara K Muraleedharan, who is the son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, will contest in Nemom, the only seat in the state currently represented by the BJP.

Kerala assembly poll will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will be on May 2.

