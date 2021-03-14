BJP to contest 115 seats in Kerala, fields E Sreedharan from Palakkad

New Delhi :

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced the list of 112 candidates at the party headquarters here in the national capital.





“In Kerala, BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four parties. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies – from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta,” Singh said.





Metroman E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded in Palakkad. Former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan is contesting from Nemom.





Actor Suresh Gopi is contesting from Thrissur. Former vice-chancellor of Calicut University Abdul Salam is fielded in Tirur. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will contest from Irinjalakuda and KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally assembly seat, Singh said while announcing the list.





The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.