Block level workers are our strength: Priyanka

Gorkakhpur :

Priyanka addressed the two-day training camp of the party workers through telephone and said that the party had gained strength at the block level.





"In the upcoming Assembly elections, the block level organisation will play a significant role. This is a war of ideology and we will fight it with all our strength. The Congress has always fought against injustice and will continue doing so," she said.





She further said that the BJP government was anti-farmer and was supporting capitalists.





The second day of the training camp began with 'Prabhat Pheri'.





Discussion on the second day of the camp will focus on social media, party organisation and Panchayat elections.





Over 155 block presidents are participating in the training camp.