Still fighting for climate justice: Disha Ravi

Bangalore :

Asserting in her statement that she is still fighting for climate justice, she termed that her autonomy was violated when her pictures "splashed" all over news channels just for TRP.





She said that she had been pronounced guilty by ratings-hungry news channel.





The Delhi Police arrested her late on Friday 13 in the night from her Bengaluru residence in connection with an online document that canvassed support for the farmers' protest. However, 10 days later, she was granted bail by a Delhi court. The court also slammed the Delhi Police for their 'scanty and sketchy evidence'.





Along with her four page statement, she also wrote on Twitter that "I'm letting this out into the internet void in order to present a narrative that is my own".





"P.S. This is based on my personal experience and does not represent the opinion of any climate movement, group, or organisation," she tweeted as she narrated her experience through the court trials.





She ended her four page statement quoting Soni Sori, an adivasi school teacher turned political leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) in Sameli village of Dantewada in south Bastar, Chhattisgarh.





In her statement while recalling her ordeal, she pointed out how she was not provided with a lawyer in the first hearing in court and sent to police custody in a move that had appalled legal and civil rights experts.





"As I stood in that courtroom, desperately searching for my lawyers, I came to terms with the fact that I would have to defend myself. I had no idea whether there was legal assistance available. Before I knew it, I was sent to five days in police custody," she said.



