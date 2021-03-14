Sun, Mar 14, 2021

Not enough that Indo-Pacific region is open and free, India must be so too: Chidambaram

Published: Mar 14,202108:24 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A day after the Quad leaders' summit, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday took a dig at the government, saying it is not enough that the Indo-Pacific region is open and free, India must be so too.

P Chidambaram (File Photo)
P Chidambaram (File Photo)
New Delhi:
In a first such summit, the Quad leaders -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga -- vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values and unconstrained by coercion. 

''It is not enough that, as the Quad leaders said, the Indo-Pacific region is open and free. India must be open and free,'' Chidambaram tweeted. 

''The repressive laws and the suppression of dissent are not the hallmarks of an open and free country,'' he said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations