Sun, Mar 14, 2021

U'khand: Two leopards found dead

Published: Mar 14,202108:11 AM by PTI

Two leopards were found dead in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh and Champawat districts, according to officials on Saturday.

Representative Image
Pithoragarh:
Pithoragarh Forest Range Officer Dinesh Joshi said a five-year-old leopard was found dead in the forests of Gaina village. He said the autopsy revealed that the leopard died of hunger around 10 days ago. 

In another case, a 10-month-old leopardess was found dead in the Pati range of the Champawat forest division. 

Manohar Singh Semia, an officer from the Champawat division, said the leopardess died in a clash with another leopard.

