U'khand: Two leopards found dead

Pithoragarh :

Pithoragarh Forest Range Officer Dinesh Joshi said a five-year-old leopard was found dead in the forests of Gaina village. He said the autopsy revealed that the leopard died of hunger around 10 days ago.





In another case, a 10-month-old leopardess was found dead in the Pati range of the Champawat forest division.





Manohar Singh Semia, an officer from the Champawat division, said the leopardess died in a clash with another leopard.