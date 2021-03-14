DGCA tells airlines to offload passengers with improper masks

Mumbai :

Also, the watchdog has directed airlines to treat a passenger as “unruly” in case the person violates the protocols. The latest directives from the regulator come against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in certain parts of the country even as domestic air traffic is improving.





It also comes days after the Delhi High Court took strong note of a situation of passengers not properly wearing masks in flights. In a circular issued on Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has also directed the airport operators to ensure that the passengers wear their mask and maintain social distancing norms at all times during the air travel. The DGCA said it has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to protocols, which essentially involve wearing of masks properly— not below the nose, right from entering the departing airport to exiting from the arriving airport.





Observing that some passengers after entering the airport do not wear their mask properly and maintain social distance while being in the airport, the regulator said that some passengers have been noticed not wearing their mask properly while on board the aircraft. “On board the aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing a mask properly even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure,” the circular said.





The circular said that the passengers will wear their mask and maintain social distancing norms at all times during air travel, adding the mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances.