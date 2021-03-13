Sat, Mar 13, 2021

Encounter breaks out at Shopian in JK

Published: Mar 13,202111:30 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Rawalpora area in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Representative image. Image courtesy: Reuters
Representative image. Image courtesy: Reuters
Srinagar:
The firefight between terrorists and security forces began after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists there.
 
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
 
"An encounter has started at the Rawalpora area in Shopain. The police and security forces are on the job," the police said.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations