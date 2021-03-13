Encounter breaks out at Shopian in JK

Srinagar :

The firefight between terrorists and security forces began after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"An encounter has started at the Rawalpora area in Shopain. The police and security forces are on the job," the police said.