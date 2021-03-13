PM Modi, Lankan Prez discuss topical developments, cooperation in multilateral forums

New Delhi :

The two leaders agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges, a Prime Minister's Office statement (PMO) said.





The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and multilateral forums, it said.





"Had a telephone conversation with President @GotabayaR. We discussed issues relevant to our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the context of COVID-19," Modi tweeted after the call.





During the call, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy, the PMO said.