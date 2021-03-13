Himachal doctor tests positive after 2nd vaccine dose

Shimla :

The woman doctor is posted in the Regional Hospital in Solan town.





District Health Officer Mukta Rastogi told the media the doctor had developed the coronavirus symptoms 27 days after getting the second dose of the vaccine.





She was administered the first dose of the vaccine on January 15, the first to get inculcated in the district.





Her samples will be sent to a Mumbai lab to ascertain the cause and to rule out the presence of any mutant strain," Rastogi added.