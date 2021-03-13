Sat, Mar 13, 2021

It's becoming a trend to file FIRs alleging sexual harassment: Delhi HC

Published: Mar 13,202103:18 PM by IANS

The Delhi High Court has noted that the time has come to initiate action against persons who file frivolous complaints on sexual harassment for ulterior purposes, noting that it is now becoming a trend to register FIRs alleging such offences.

Justice Subramonium Prasad  made the observations on a petition seeking  quashing of FIR in  a matter where an  alleged fight regarding parking escalated to levelling allegation of outraging modesty of women and sexual  harassment.  The matter was later settled orally. 

The  duo approached the  court to quash the FIR filed under  section Sections 509 (insult the modesty of any woman), 506 (criminal  intimidation),  323 (voluntarily  causing hurt),  341 (wrongful  restraint),  354 (Assault  or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),  354A (Sexual  harassment) and  34 (common  intention) of IPC. 

The  court, however, noted that it is now becoming a trend to register FIRs alleging offences under Sections  354, 354A, 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (Voyeurism), 354D (stalking) of IPC either  to force a party from withdrawing a complaint instituted against them or to arm twist a party. 

Offences  under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 354C, 354D IPC are serious offences, the court said, adding that such allegations have the effect of tarnishing the image of the person against whom such allegations are made. 

"Allegations  regarding these offences cannot be made at a drop of a hat. This practice is an abuse of the process of law. The instant case is a classic example as to how frivolous allegations of Section 354 and 354A have been levelled by the parties against each other," Justice Subramonium Prasad  said. 

This  court can take judicial notice of the fact that police  personnel have to spend time in investigating frivolous cases. They have to attend court proceedings and prepare  Status Report.  "The  result is that investigation in serious offences gets compromised and accused escape because of shoddy investigation." 

The  court said that the time  has come to initiate action against persons who file frivolous complaints under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 354C, 354D IPC etc. only for ulterior purpose. 

Some  of the petitioners in these petitions are students who should understand not to take courts and the police for granted and assume that anything and everything can be settled and they can get away by filing false cases,  it added. 

Since  the Police have had to spend valuable time in investigating the offence and considerable time was spent by the Court in the criminal proceedings, the Court imposed cost of Rs. 30,000 on both the petitioners with a warning not to file false and frivolous cases in the future.

