5 of Bihar family commit suicide in Supaul

Patna :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





The deceased, identified as Mishrilal Shah, his wife and three children were found hanging in one room on Friday night. The incident spread a shock wave across the village.





The incident took place in Gaddi Chowk village under Raghopur police station. The deceased family was last seen alive when they visited the village a week back.





Supaul SP Manoj Kumar said: "It is an extremely shocking incident. The villagers said that the Shah family was undergoing a financial crisis. This could be the reason for taking the extreme step. A detailed report will emerge after the investigation."





Shah was a small trader of coal in his village for the last two years. Villagers said that the family had been in seclusion over the last few days. Mishrilal Shah also sold a piece of land recently.





"We have called a forensic team to collect every evidence from the house to get out any clue about the reason for the extreme step. The timing of the incident will come out after post mortem report. Further investigation is on," SP said.