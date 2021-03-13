SC bats for dist-level medical boards to terminate pregnancy

New Delhi :

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde batted for a mechanism at district level where a girl who has been impregnated due to rape, can go for termination of foetus as her legal right. The bench sought response from the Centre within two weeks on the plea of a minor rape victim for setting up medical boards at district level to examine cases in connection with termination of pregnancy.





The petitioner moved the top court last month as her pregnancy was 26-weeks-old. Advocate V K Biju, representing the petitioner, submitted “I must show my gratitude to you. You have shown gratefulness to the victim.” Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said the Centre will file an affidavit in the matter.





The bench noted, “A girl who has been impregnated because of rape, she should know her legal rights, and options.” Biju said this matter needs to be dealt with sensitivity and care. The bench replied there should be some mechanism for the girl to understand her legal rights.





Centre’s counsel said a new law has been proposed on the subject and insisted that everything will be brought on the affidavit.